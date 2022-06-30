Newman Regional Health will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment for children aged 6 months and older, effective July 1.
Appointments for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are available for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners patients aged 6 months and up. You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by calling (620) 343-2376 Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm or by visiting www.newmanrh.org/covid19.
Earlier this month, the FDA gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for their vaccines for children 6 months of age and older. Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available for those aged 18 and older.
