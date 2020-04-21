Housing sales dropped by 8.5 percent last month across the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic picked up speed.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that 5.27 million homes sold last month, down from 5.76 million in February. The decrease was the steepest since November 2015.
Local realtors say there is still some activity happening locally, but sales are slower than average for this time of year. As of Tuesday, there were 81 real estate listings for Lyon County on www.realtor.com, ranging from multi-million dollar acreage plots to single-family homes within city limits.
“There are still new transactions that are originating, but I would predict that will continue to slow down as inventory remains low,” Jamie Sauder, broker/Co-owner at Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, said. “This is the time of year where we would traditionally see an increase in new listings. We are still seeing a few here and there, but not as many as we might normally see.”
The trend is being seen around the country, according to an article in the Associated Press. Home-buying had been steady for the first half of March because of low mortgage rates and the finalization of contracts signed in prior months, only to collapse in response to the pandemic.
Businesses and schools have closed and millions of Americans have lost their jobs. Sales in March were still 0.8 percent higher from a year ago, when mortgage rates were higher than today.
The number of homes for sale in March was down 10.2 percent from 2019 — a shortage appearing to be most pronounced among entry-level homes.
Still, real estate continues to operate as an essential business. Sauder said people should feel comfortable buying or selling homes — so long as they do so cautiously and safely.
“Absolutely, people can buy and sell right now, but we are urging them to do only what’s necessary,” he said. “When we are showing, our agents are taking precautions such as wearing masks and gloves, opening doors and cabinets for customer so they don’t have to touch anything or, even doing virtual showings, where the agent or even the seller do a video walk thru of a property to avoid contact.”
Sauder said he was urging everyone to stay safe and only perform the most necessary functions of their jobs.
“Our industry has been declared essential, and what we are trying to implore in our agents is to be very careful with the definition of essential and only performing the necessary portions of our jobs, like closings and inspections,” he said.
Is this surprising considering that many people are out of work and others don't know whether they will continue to have a job or not as some businesses will close permanently? It just doesn't seem like the practical time to buy a house. The economy has been forced into the pooper, so just "duh" on businesses struggling along with individuals/families! I guess when Fauci said the President elected after Obama would face this, we should have had him investigated!
