Flint Hills Community Health Center will hold a drive-thru flu clinic on Friday and invites members of the community not to forget about their flu shot in all the hubbub about COVID-19.
“We’re really wanting to promote (the flu clinic) because with COVID still lingering around, the flu might be a little more dangerous than in the past,” said FHCHC marketing manager Justin Ogleby.
The clinic will take place from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m at the FHCHC building. Those wanting to receive the shot will need to bring their health insurance card as Ogleby said that most insurance plans cover the cost of the flu shot. For those who do not have insurance, the shot costs $30.
The community saw historically low flu numbers last year because the same mitigation strategies that prevented the spread of COVID-19 also prevented the spread of the flu. Now that many of those mitigation strategies are no longer being implemented regularly, it will be even more important for people to protect themselves against illness.
Meanwhile, Lyon County Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and five new recoveries in its Monday report, bringing the county’s case total to 136.
Of those active cases, 21 are considered to be breakthrough cases.
In total, the county has seen 5,342 cases of COVID-19, with 90 deaths, plus one pending certification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
