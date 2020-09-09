With a ever-present need for affordable clothing and housing items, First Christian Church is bringing its popular Clothes Closet and Household Hut outside each Saturday in September.
Dubbed "Sales in September," church volunteer Barb Gimple said it's a way to keep ministering to the community during COVID-19.
“We had been doing this year-round on Fridays and Saturdays,” Gimple said. “But since we can’t let people come into the building we’re doing this on Saturdays to just help out a little bit for some people who might need some things.
Gimple and Judy Moore thought of the Clothes Closet and Household Hut more than eight years ago and it’s still going strong. Normally, customers could come inside the church to view and purchase the items. Now, the market is held outside at the north parking lot of the building.
“The money from [this] goes to help fund our food pantry,” Gimple said. “Any profit that we make, and our prices are very inexpensive, goes to purchase food for our food pantry.”
A T-shirt and a sweatshirt can cost around $1.50, which is cheaper than most other second hand clothing stores. The household items are also seasonal. Currently, autumn and Halloween household items are available.
The pantry receives donations from other sources, but the money raised helps fill in any gaps.
“We give out prepackaged bags of [food] and we usually give anywhere from 16 to 25 [bags] a week. We help a lot of families,” she said. “Since the pandemic [began], we don’t take names, we don’t ask any questions. They can come any week whenever they need to. I would say we average 16 to 18, some weeks it’s 22 or 23, sometimes it’s 15 but on average it’s right at 16 to 25.”
First Christian Church has had some donors donate fresh cucumbers and tomatoes from their gardens. Occasionally, they will have eggs and dairy products to give away.
The clothing and household items are available from 9 a.m. - noon every Saturday in September and the food pantry is from 9 - 11 a.m. every Monday year round. Both events can be found at the north parking lot of the First Christian Church located at 202 E. 12th Ave.
