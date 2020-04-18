Health care providers around the country have had to prepare for an increased strain on resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have chosen to lend their services to hot zones — or areas already seeing a high rate of infection — putting their own health at risk for the sake of helping those in need.
Registered Nurse Monica Howard, who works at HCA Healthcare’s Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, is one of those volunteers. She returned to Kansas Monday after two and a half weeks working in another one of HCA Healthcare’s facilities: Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
A Baldwin City native who graduated from Emporia State University’s Department of Nursing in 2017, Howard specializes in critical care nursing. Her experience working with critically ill patients was needed in New Orleans, an area that is quickly becoming an epicenter for COVID-19. Of the more than 23,000 confirmed cases reported throughout Louisiana, New Orleans accounts for 5,906 cases, while Jefferson Parish was reporting 5,476 cases.
“I got a call from a division leader and they asked if I was willing to go down and help out in an ICU in New Orleans because they needed more nurses in the ICU down there,” Howard said. “I just was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll go.’ There was no hesitation, but I had no idea what I was getting into.”
The Hot Zone
Howard said she knew her patients would be sick. People do not get put into the ICU for minor colds. What she was not prepared for, she said, was just how sick her patients really were.
“It wasn’t really a question of, ‘Is this person positive or negative?’ like it is back home,” she said. “It’s like, this whole unit is positive. An entire unit — 30 beds — is positive. They all have COVID. Everybody is on a ventilator. These are the sickest patients I’ve ever taken care of in my three years of ICU nursing experience, and I’ve taken care of some pretty sick ones before this.”
COVID-19 is brutal on multiple organs throughout the human body, Howard said, causing respiratory, heart and renal failure.
“It’s not just your lungs that are affected,” she said. “Your kidneys are shutting down. Most of our patients are on blood pressure medication to keep their blood pressure up.”
Patients in kidney failure requiring blood pressure stabilizing medications cannot typically tolerate regular hemodialysis. Instead, those patients undergo a process called continuous renal replacement therapy — a slower version of dialysis that is more tolerable to patients who have critically low blood pressure.
“It was crazy to see how many organs are affected by this one virus,” Howard said.
Her patients were overwhelmingly high-risk. They were hypertensive, obese, non-compliant with prior diagnoses, diabetic — all putting them at greater risk for complications from the disease. Given the health demographics of Kansans, Howard said she would not be surprised to see the numbers rise similarly in the state as it has in Louisiana.
“Hypertension, diabetes and obesity are the three main things we are seeing,” she said. “And these are people, when they get sick they go down fast. This thing is quick-moving throughout the hospitals.”
A call to action
Howard, along with the other nurses who returned to Kansas Monday, was tested for COVID-19 prior to her departure from New Orleans. Tulane Medical Center has the rapid test kits, meaning they would know quickly whether or not she had been infected. On Tuesday, Howard worked her first shift at Menorah Medical Center and returned to a changing landscape in Kansas.
“Being back in Kansas and having worked my first shift here — we have sick people and dying people here from the coronavirus,” she said. “Not as many [as New Orleans], but when this started in New Orleans, they also had low numbers and then a spike.”
The trajectory of the disease has Howard worried, having seen firsthand what the virus can do.
“We all still need to be social distancing and following the recommended guidelines, because this virus has no mercy and does not care if you are young, old, have a family or in good health prior to contracting the virus,” she said. “I have seen it affect all age groups and all populations. That is the biggest takeaway, is that we have an idea of what is coming and how bad it will get whereas some areas — the ones that were hit first — did not have as much prep time.”
A critical need
Howard said she would consider a return to New Orleans if she was asked to go back. It’s part of what led her into a career in nursing, she said, that desire to care for people.
“I always knew I wanted to work with people and have an impact on their lives,” she said. “Nursing gave me the opportunity to care for people during their most vulnerable time. Being in the ICU since I started nursing, I’ve just loved every minute of taking care of critically-ill patients.”
And the Department of Nursing was proud to know one of its own was answering the call to fill such a critical need.
“There is no greater compliment to a nurse educator then to learn that one of their graduates is implementing the knowledge, skills and leadership abilities they acquired to join the frontline of this pandemic,” Kari Hess, associate professor in the ESU Department of Nursing, said. “What many fail to realize is that nursing is more than a profession; it’s a ‘calling.’
“Monica — and many others — are answering the call and is choosing to join forces with their colleagues. It is most unfortunate that nurses are being stretched to their limits facing high-stakes decisions and moral distress. I am almost certain if you ask anyone of these nurses, this is why they are volunteering to be a frontline fighter.”
