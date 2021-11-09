The delta variant is the most-contagious mutation of the novel coronavirus.
Pictured: electron microscope image of COVID-19 (yellow) emerging from the surface of a patient's cells (blue/pink)
Updated: November 9, 2021 @ 4:29 pm
A federal report shows Lyon County retirement facilities have no coronavirus right now. But there's a noticeable difference in vaccinations among the staff.
The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services keeps an online list of every “nursing home” in the country, along with their vaccination and infection rates.
As of Sunday, October 24, it showed 81.5 percent of the “current healthcare personnel” at Holiday Resort on West 30th Street had received at least one dose of vaccine. The percentage at Flint Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center on Wheeler Street was slightly lower, at 81 percent.
But at Presbyterian Manor on Industrial Road, only 62.5 percent of the healthcare staff had at least one vaccine shot.
The vaccination rates for residents were much higher: 97.5 percent at Holiday Resort, 97 percent at Presbyterian Manor and 89.2 percent at Flint Hills.
The latest federal report showed no current COVID-19 cases among residents or staff at any Emporia location.
Coronavirus is blamed for 30 deaths at Holiday Resort, six at Presbyterian Manor and five at Flint Hills.
