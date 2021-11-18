A home daycare program in Emporia became a COVID-19 problem area this month, a new report shows.
A Kansas Department of Health and Environment list says seven coronavirus cases were found at “Home Daycare Emporia” over a 14-day span. The location had its last onset of virus symptoms on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The KDHE report does not specify whether children or adults developed the virus.
Lyon County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5-11 in a series of clinics at schools. The next clinic is Thursday evening at Walnut Elementary. Learn about registration and appointment times at the public health website.
As of Wednesday morning, Lyon County had 5,702 total COVID-19 cases. That computes to nearly 17% of the county's population.
