The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two kidnapping suspects after an incident late Monday night in east central Emporia.
Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, two females in an unknown color passenger car — possibly silver or tan with a broken — struck a bicyclist in east central Emporia, resulting in significant injuries. The victim was subsequently kidnapped, but was later located and is safe.
According to EPD Captain Ray Mattas, the windshield of the suspects' vehicle is broken as a result of the accident.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Emporia Police Department at 620-342-4200, or submit a tip anonymously via Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273, submitting a tip on the web by going to www.P3tips.com, submitting a tip via the P3 smart-phone application or going online to the Lyon County Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking on “submit a tip”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.