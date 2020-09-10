More than 6,000 people in Lyon County have now been tested for COVID-19, according to Lyon County Public Health's latest update.
As of Thursday, 6,004 tests have been conducted. Of those tests, 959 have been positive. To date, 850 people are listed as recovered and there have been 19 fatalities. There were 16 additional death certificates pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The health department included eight new positives and seven new recoveries in Thursday's report. There are 89 active cases in the county.
Two people are hospitalized.
There are three active clusters in the county, according to the update.
^Clusters:
Private Industry: 1 active cluster, 159 total cases, 7 active cases, 1 death
Long Term Care: 1 active cluster, 159 total cases, 8 active cases, 12 deaths (Plus 14 pending death certificates from KDHE)
Colleges and Universities: 1 active cluster, 41 total cases, 30 active cases, 0 deaths
