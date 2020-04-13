The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, an event honoring the thousands of dispatchers responding to emergency calls and rendering life-saving assistance to people around the world.
The week kicked off Sunday and goes through Saturday.
LCECC Director Roxy Van Gundy said local dispatchers have been working hard through the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an essential service every single day. But while the team is still working alongside local law enforcement and emergency responders, dispatchers are not technically considered protective service workers.
“I think a lot of people will be surprised that dispatchers are not considered first responders,” Van Gundy said. “The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) classifies us federally as ‘Office and Administrative Support Occupation.’ We are in the same category as a hotel/motel clerk, a filing clerk and secretaries. While I have the utmost respect for individuals who work in those fields, that’s not the type of work that a dispatcher does.”
Other professions that have protective service designation include crossing guards, parking enforcement and lifeguards.
“For years dispatchers haven’t really believed that they deserved to be called first responders, but as our duties have changed and grown, along with the level of certifications we are required to have, that conversation has gained more traction, especially over the last few years,” Van Gundy said. “Rep. Norma Torres [of California] introduced the 911 Saves Act, HB1629, which attempted to reclassify us [last year]. It passed in the House, but died in the Senate. Since the bill was voted down, dispatchers in many states have worked to pass statewide resolutions to reclassify dispatchers as first responders. Currently, Texas and California recognize their dispatchers as first responders. Iowa, Tennessee, West Virginia and many other states are working towards this reclassification.”
Dispatchers work with cutting-edge technology and require certifications in order to provide the highest level of service possible.
“Kansas is incredibly progressive in their NG911 service statewide,” Van Gundy said. “They are continually getting new tech thrown at them. Dispatchers also have an incredible amount of demands on their attention and time. Every time you call, they have anywhere from 8 - 20 people on their radios, maybe one or two callers on hold and seven screens they have to pay attention to.”
Van Gundy said there are a lot of factors that go into an average day for LCECC dispatchers. The communications center coordinates calls for local law enforcement officers, fire and EMS, correctional officers, court security and animal control. All of those services are labeled as protective service occupations, and in many cases, the first contact starts with a call to dispatch.
“I think the other part in our ‘average day’ is that we are a part of everyone’s most awful day,” Van Gundy said. “For every death a family has experienced, a dispatcher has also experienced it, too. For every domestic violence incident, for every sexual assault, a dispatcher had to be a part of that, too. I think something to consider, is that in our down time — if that’s a large amount or a small amount of time — we have paperwork to enter such as warrants and protection orders. No day in dispatch is idle.”
Even the more “mundane” calls, such as a simple burn call, can make a shift busy.
“We can enter 150 burn calls in a day,” Van Gundy said. “Each burn generates two calls: the call to call it in and the call to say it’s over. While that isn’t hard, maybe three of them get out of control and turn into a four-department fire, with 20 people talking to you on the radio. This could last several hours. Then those fires are over and you take a dog running loose. Then someone stops a vehicle, and it decides to run. They catch the guy, take him to jail, then you have someone calling to report a scam.
“It’s not so much that it’s always busy every single second, but it’s a lot of highs and lows. Adrenaline kicks, then adrenaline dumps; that’s what makes it the most stressful. During the Hobby Lobby incident [last year], there were eight dispatchers working to keep you safe. We had no idea what was happening. We have to think in worst case scenario in all things. That can be incredibly draining and hard for someone. We may never know what actually happens on a call.”
Van Gundy said she felt it was important for dispatchers to receive the distinction because of the work they do. Local dispatchers recently helped walk a father through a successful birth while EMS arrived on scene. By the time the EMS team arrived, “all they had to do was catch the little girl coming out,” she said.
“I don’t believe that’s something that a secretary would be doing, or a bank teller, or a hotel worker,” Van Gundy said. “I believe that father was thankful to have someone who was trained to tell him how to deliver his daughter safely, until someone could physically be there. If that isn’t protective service, or being a first responder, I don’t know what is. It’s an acknowledgement of the work being done. We are here 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. During the COVID-19 response, we are there. Tornados, we are there. Floods, we are there. Car chases, we are there. Worst days of people’s lives, we are there, protecting every citizen that needs our help.”
Van Gundy said the distinction would open up funds for mental health studies, as well. Dispatchers experience post-traumatic stress disorder at a high rate, like other first responders, but there are not many studies being done in that area. She said statistics from 2015 — the most recent available — stated about 25 percent of dispatchers experience some form of mental health issues.
“Being classified in protective service could help open up more studies to show the mental struggles dispatchers are facing,” Van Gundy said. “Canada had a rash of dispatchers who died by suicide. Those instances drove them to include dispatchers in their first responder health studies. I don’t want another dispatcher to feel alone, or scared, or afraid, because of the work we do. I don’t want a dispatcher to feel that there is no way to get help. Maybe if we are reclassified, the conversation of mental health in our profession will grow. Maybe we can help someone.”
Van Gundy said the community can reach out to its local legislators to help support the classification.
Reaching out
Van Gundy said the added stress of the pandemic is taking a toll on the LCECC dispatch team. She is asking the community to reach out via social media or letters to help bring some joy to the office. These are people that are “devoted” to their jobs. Who care about what they do and care about keeping responders and citizens safe day after day.
“It would be amazing to hear from the public,” she said. “We are currently locked down, so people can’t come visit, but dispatchers would love to hear from citizens through Facebook, or letters, pictures kids color. Hearing from people would mean a lot.”
Connect with LCECC by liking @LyonCounty911 on Facebook. Letters and cards can be sent to 518 Mechanic St., Emporia, KS 66801.
You folks do a wonderful job, thank you.
