Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic will change how education will be taught in the future. With quick adaptations to remote, hybrid and face-to-face classes — teachers, faculty and staff — have been working long and stressful hours and education officials at Emporia State University fear that by spring, the number of teachers who resign could erase any gains from the fall and make the shortage worse.
“I think a better word for many of them is ‘tired.’ I do think we have to recognize for many at large,” said Joan Brewer, Dean of the Teacher’s College at ESU. “And even our own faculty and staff that our candidates have to be tired, the teachers at the schools are tired, but you know what? They are still working hard.”
Teacher vacancies had already been steadily growing in Kansas since 2017, before dropping further due to the ongoing novel coronavirus.
Even though society was not ready for the abrupt change COVID-19 presented, “we can reflect on this a couple years from now, we are going to look back and see some pieces that we really loved,” said Sara Schwerdtfeger, Director of Professional Development Schools. “Even though it was in the middle of a pandemic and we did not want to change, there are going to be some strands that you will be able to pull out and be better in education that what we were before this.”
However, Kansas also saw positive signs that the teacher shortage is improving. Universities across the state are seeing more students register as education majors. ESU is known for their teacher’s college. Despite the pandemic, students are able to still be in schools and teach. Because of this, Emporia State faculty remains hopeful of the future in education.
“A lot of work [in planning] with our partners for those students to be able to be out in schools and we are very thankful,” Brewer said.. “I am hearing from others who have teacher education programs are not as lucky … We are really blessed, USD 253 has been phenomenal in working with our candidates.”
Student teachers are facing challenges too, like real time engagement and differentiation, but this semester is preparing them for the future of education, said Director of Secondary Education Amanda Lickteig.
The candidates are learning how to engage and include students both in person and online at the same time. In addition, they are learning new tools and technology.
Student teaching depends on the site students are on. Some candidates are teaching face to face on a K-5 level, while others are rotating days in the middle school and high school level. Regardless, student teachers are simultaneously teaching online and remote students while teaching face to face students.
“And they are doing a good job. I have this picture of them in my head where they are all juggling on a unicycle,” Lickteig said. “They are not letting any balls drop, and it has been an awesome opportunity for me to see them be so successful. I am very impressed with how they have done everything so far.”
Faculty has been seeing students’ passion for teaching magnify during the pandemic.
“I think it really has magnified that,” Schwerdtfeger said. “When it gets stressful, when it gets tiring, if you do not really love what you are doing it will be easy to throw up your hands and say your done here.”
Lickteig shared that the passion and drive she sees in her students excites her for the future.
The opportunity to teach in a pandemic has been a great way for future educators to witness first hand how schools are modifying, accommodating and adapting to their own students. Students have been able to work with their teachers adequately to navigate this semester together.
“We have really seen them become true partners and true co-teachers,” Lickteig said proudly.
In addition to the other challenges the pandemic has presented to everyone, Brewer, Lickteig and Schwerdftger all agree on one thing — the importance of mental health.
“Truly, if anything [the pandemic] has helped us be a little more reflective in our self care and taking care of ourselves,” Schwerdtfeger said. “Reaching out to students and students reaching out to faculty.”
Schwerdtfeger shared that it could have been easy to send out a reminder to her students about an assignment, but she did not. Instead, she sent all of her students an email to check in on them. She asked how much water they had that day, did they eat any fresh produce and did they go outside.
“People are tired,” Brewer said. “This has been a challenge.”
Lickteig shared that using, teaching and practicing empathy has been a huge lesson for everyone this year.
“[The pandemic] has been an excellent opportunity to practice what we preach,” Lickteig said. “We talk a lot about demonstrating flexibility and being responsive to situations and employing empathy with our students and really building those foundational relationships.”
Schwerdtfeger expressed how wonderful it is for the student teachers to be able to teach and prepare for their future in education despite the Kansas teacher shortage. She is grateful of Emporia and school districts in Wichita and Kansas City that has allowed their students to come teach.
“I really think that this group coming out at going to be excellent educators,” Lickteig said. “They are launching their careers at one of the most difficult times we have experienced in recent history.”
