A state senator from Emporia is not impressed by a proposal to make the Kansas National Guard exempt from coronavirus vaccine requirements.
The “Defend the Guard Act” in the Kansas Senate includes language that would prevent National Guard personnel from being disciplined for declining the vaccine.
At a hearing Monday, Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, noted the larger issue of vaccine mandates for military personnel is now a legal fight. The Associated Press reports the governors of Alaska and Texas are suing to stop the mandates.
“Kansas passing a law is not going to supersede federal action in a federal court,” the Kansas Reflector website quoted Longbine as saying. “It’s unfortunate that that mandate has come down, but this bill will do absolutely nothing for that.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent letters to seven state governors last week, insisting members should lose National Guard status if they refuse the vaccine. Kansas was not one of those states.
Senate Bill 370 also requires Congress to approve a declaration of war before Kansas National Guard personnel serve outside the U.S.
“By usurping the authority of Kansas officials and by abdicating the war powers to the executive branch, the United States congress has failed to follow the constitution of the United States and the intent of the founders,” the bill states.
Congress last approved a declaration of war 80 years ago, when the U.S. entered World War Two. Since then, Kansas National Guard members have served in places such as Korea, Vietnam, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Afghanistan.
Oh Christ, this crap is just never going to end. They serve together in large groups, and they need to be vaccinated. Period. So sick of these anti vaxxers.
