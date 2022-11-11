Free home coronavirus tests are now available for Kansans, even if you've already received some before.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday that a second set of five at-home tests can be ordered online. Amazon will deliver them to homes.
“Testing before holiday gatherings is one way to prevent spreading COVID-19 to family and friends,” a KDHE statement said.
The website to order the tests is AccessCOVIDTests.org. More information is available by calling 866-534-3463.
The offer is made possible by a KDHE partnership with RF Catalytic Capital and Project Access to COVID Tests.
The KDHE's latest update, issued Wednesday, shows Lyon County has a high incidence of the virus. It had 39 new cases in the week of October 29-November 4.
By comparison, Greenwood County has a lower-level “substantial” COVID-19 problem with only three new cases in the latest reporting week. Chase County had no new cases at all.
