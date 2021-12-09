The Emporia Senior Center has had a rough 2021, and COVID-19 is only part of the story.
“During the Polar Vortex... three of our roof-top HVAC systems failed,” said president and chief executive officer Ian Boyd. “They were too unsafe to continue running. The heat exchangers had rusted completely through.”
The center’s board had to replace them to keep visitors comfortable. Add to that unexpected failures to plumbing, a refrigerator and a special door for people with disabilities, and the center has gone over budget.
“In terms of services, we have tried to remain open to the community, whether by telephone or in person by appointment.,” Boyd said.
But the senior center lost revenue from bingo games and rentals due to COVID-19 precautions. It also closed three times due to direct virus contact, and a fourth time when an employee tested positive after exposing all staff members.
If all that was not enough, Tuesday night’s bingo games had microphone and console failures. The center apologized for those on Facebook.
“Our current need is cash,” Boyd admitted. “As a nonprofit, we do not have the luxury of offering an item to sell.”
Some of that cash will be used to purchase a security system for the center on 603 E. 12th Ave. At one recent rented occasion, Boyd said, a staff member was repotedly assaulted.
Boyd also is working with the Emporia Community Foundation to establish an Emporia Senior Center Fund, to purchase a passenger bus that’s accessible to the disabled.
“The ESC continues to serve approximately 1,700 seniors and their loved ones per month,” Boyd wrote. It has 206 active and participating members, which he said has been a consistent number.
Despite all the troubles of this year, the Senior Center plans to hold a “Christmas gala” at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
“There will be a luncheon, silent auction items; five live in-person items will be auctioned off,” Boyd said. A raffle is planned as well. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $35 at the door.
The silent auction begins Monday morning at the center. Some of the available items are posted on the center’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.