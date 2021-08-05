A recent surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is putting an added strain on health care workers throughout the region.
At Newman Regional Health the situation is no different, with staff finding it increasingly difficult to find beds at tertiary facilities for patients as they grapple with overall staffing shortages.
“We’re tired,” Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer and Inpatient Rehabilitation Medical Director at Newman Regional Health, said. “We’re stressed. This is a situation that I don’t think any of us have ever been in, and this is different than when we were in the heat of COVID and had 17 COVID patients last November. I can tell you it feels that way across the region.”
The sudden uptick in cases has been a strain. For a period of time, she said, the only COVID cases the hospital was picking up were the result screening — people weren’t necessarily coming in with symptoms but the disease was found to be present through today.
Then the delta variant came into play. More contagious than the initial strain, the variant is responsible for the bulk of the new cases both locally, the state and the country as a whole.
“Then a few weeks ago we picked up as high as four inpatients and then we’ve fluctuated between zero and three since that peak of four,” Longwell said.
Longwell said the symptoms of the variant don’t differ much from initial strain.
“From a clinical perspective, they’re not a whole lot different,” she said. “We’re seeing the same changes on X-rays and we’re seeing the same oxygen needs. One of our most effective treatments is early treatment with what are called monoclonal antibodies and some of the ones we’ve been using are not as effective against the delta family of the virus.”
A different monoclonal antibody — Regeneron — is showing to be effective, Longwell said.
“I think the biggest different between what we’re seeing now with the delta variants and what we saw previously is just the strain on the health care system,” she said. “When we very first encountered COVID-19 in Lyon County, most of our surrounding tertiary hospitals like Stormont Vail and Wesley, Via Christi and KU, they did not have much COVID. When we had our plant outbreak at Tyson, we didn’t have a problem transferring people anywhere.”
A push over the edge
Longwell said part of the situation is the “significant staffing shortage” that has been on the horizon for several years. While the hospital saw it coming, the pandemic accelerated the shortage with early retirements or steering people away from careers in nursing altogether.
Longwell said even just one or two COVID patients is enough to push the hospital over the edge. Staff have started again wearing full personal protective equipment to protect themselves, despite their vaccination status, from potentially contracting or carrying the virus home to their families. Younger people are getting infected, overwhelmingly those who are unvaccinated.
“Right now, the older people tend to be more vaccinated, so the virus is just going to hit who’s out there — and it has,” Longwell said. “It is more contagious than the original strain so it can infect people a little bit easier.”
And now with other hospitals in the region also filling up, finding beds for patients needing transfers — whether they are COVID or non-COVID patients — is growing more and more difficult and taking up more time and resources.
“The other night we attempted to call six hospitals to get a patient transferred as far as Nebraska and Oklahoma,” Longwell said. “We were unsuccessful. The process looks like a whole lot of phone calls. We are using a software called ‘Mission Control’ that can help us with making phone calls and trying to find the beds. We were using them [Monday] to try and find a bed in either Arkansas or Missouri, so it just ties up a lot of time for our staff, our physicians and our nurses who are trying to make those calls.”
For some patients, the delay in care can be a matter of life and death.
“With a hip fracture, if someone comes in and breaks their hip they have the best outcomes [with early treatment],” she said. “If they’re not operated on within 48 hours, the longterm disability and risk of death goes up dramatically, so someone with something like a fracture needs to be treated very quickly and very timely in order to get them the best outcome. If we can’t find a place for that person to go and get appropriate treatment, then yes, that can really have a negative impact on their overall outcome.”
But some area hospitals, like the University of Kansas Health System, are refusing to admit some patients from outside of their system. According to the Associated Press, Salina Regional Health Center has at times been full capacity for more than a month. They, too, have struggled with finding beds for their patients needing higher levels of care.
Chief Medical Officer Robert Freelove told the AP last week that the hospital has struggled to find beds for those patients, recently sending one more than three hours away to Garden City in southwest Kansas.
Don’t delay care
Another large issue is what Longwell is calling the “downstream effect” of COVID-19.
“It’s the delay in care; we’re seeing a lot of people coming in with very advanced disease because health care was different this last year,” Longwell said. “People were either not seeing their primary care doctors at all or only seeing them over a tablet or talking tot hem on the phone. Care was definitely delayed and there’s some very advanced disease going on right now.”
Longwell stressed the importance of keeping up with preventative care. Most of what is occupying the hospital right now, she said, are patients who delayed care.
“The more we can get people caught up on their preventative care, I think that the better it’ll be on the whole system,” she said, stressing that it is safe to visit your health care provider.
As a physician, Longwell said it was frustrating to know what treatments were needed for a patient and where the best care was available and just not being able to find them a bed. While 99% of the time it’s not as serious as a broken hip, the process which usually takes three or four hours has been extended to anywhere from eight to 12 hours, putting added stress on the patient and their families as well.
“It’s just stressful when you see somebody that there is treatment available for and you’re doing your very best to get them where they need to go and you can’t,” she said. “We had something similar in 2018 with the flu where we were having to send people all over, and this is just so magnified. Just know that all your health care workers who are dealing with this are in any capacity are dealing with a high level of heartbreak when you can’t help somebody that you know there’s help for.”
Exposing vulnerabilities
Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright said he agreed with Longwell’s assessment in that the pandemic has hastened a coming nursing shortage. It’s also exposed vulnerabilities in the overall supply chains across the country in a number of sectors. With a supply chain built for “just in time delivery,” hospitals too were not immune to the sudden shock to the system.
“We weren’t sitting here with a 50% capacity going into this,” he said. “We were pretty close to where we had historically been, so this is going to take a while to dig a way out. It’s like a mudslide; you’re instantly covered in mud and it takes weeks and months to recover from that. This recent surge has just exacerbated the situation because we had just gotten back to a little bit of an equilibrium.”
With deferred care causing advanced disease in some patients, Wright said that added to the time it takes for staff to care for each patient.
“There is no quick, easy fix,” he said. “I think all hospitals are pretty much in the same boat and some are in worse shape.”
Wright said he believed the hospital was managing well overall and wanted staff to know they were doing everything they could to keep the ship running smoothly. Longwell sends weekly updates to staff and Wright said the hospital was lucky to have a large number of medical staff available in the community — a luxury not afforded to more rural areas of the state.
“It seems strange to say it but we’ve got it pretty good here compared to most,” Wright said. “We’re a large health system with a large number of providers and a pretty good portion of our population has been vaccinated or have natural immunity, which isn’t the case in some other states.”
For god's sake, everyone get vaccinated!
Even those who have already had Covid?
On the front page of the Gazette today, I see these two headlines: One reads, in all caps, "NEWMAN REGIONAL HEALTH WON'T REQUIRE STAFF TO VACCINATE AT THIS TIME." The other headline, just below the first one, reads, "Delta variant, bed shortages and staffing issues cause strain for local health care workers."
Given all the problems addressed under the second headline, I cannot begin to fathom why Newman Regional Health would not mandate vaccination for all of its staff!
Thank You. Hang in there. Most of us are rooting for you! We're still working on "Covid's Li'l Helpers".
