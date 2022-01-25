From staffing to spending, coronavirus is affecting the Flint Hills Community Health Center in a wide range of ways. A doctor provided the executive summary Tuesday.
“We’re still struggling a little bit with… the numbers,” Dr. Michael McClintick said. “What you’ve been reading on the COVID is really difficult for us.”
The health center board considered those numbers and much more in a monthly video conference meeting. McClintick said one set of numbers might be much higher, if not for tele-health visits with potential patients.
“I think we’ve been able to keep a lot of people out of the hospital,” McClintick said.
Yet on the other hand, the number of visits to Flint Hills clinics was down in December. That included McClintick's office in Eureka.
“I think they are really afraid of this virus,” McClintick said. “Going to the doctor’s office… they equate that to an area that could be a source of an infection.”
He added younger adults tend to “hibernate” with news that people in their age range are dying from the virus.
While a COVID-19 connection can't be proven, the virus also could explain why more than 13 hours of behavioral health clinic appointments in December were no-shows. January's time is almost equal to that.
The entire clinic staff faces a mandate of Tuesday, March 15 to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“At the moment, I have 48% of our staff (which) has proof of their vaccine,” Human Resources Officer Carolyn Zapata reported. “I know that there's a higher rate that has been vaccinated. I just don't have proof.”
The board reviewed financial reports indicating expenses were over budget in 2021. Yet the center had about $1.6 million in income over the last two years. Finance Committee member Ron Hanson said that was largely due to COVID-19 grant money.
The board also voted to apply for an extension of one grant for pandemic supplies, even though the clinic has used only about half the $240,000 allotted over the last two years. That grant expires in April.
The virus even touched a revised clinic organizational chart which was approved Tuesday. Instead of specifying openings for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants, now they'll all be called “nurses.”
“Right now, when we're having a lot of trouble finding support staff, we don't have to come back to the board and say, 'Can we now hire an RN, because you can't get any LPNs or CNAs,'” Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively explained.
If all the coronavirus talk is not enough, there's also the flu. One clinic executive says large numbers of people wearing masks kept the bug away last winter, but this winter may be different.
“I think flu is just now starting to hit, as opposed to hitting in November-December,” Chief Operating Officer Amanda Dreasher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.