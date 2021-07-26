Lyon County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 and four new recoveries Monday afternoon along with no new deaths and one new hospitalization reported since last week.
There are 27 active cases, with five considered breakthrough cases, or cases where vaccinated people have contracted the virus. The total number of cases has risen to 4,372.
“This last week we saw less cases diagnosed than what we did the previous week, so that’s a good thing,” said Jennifer Millbern, Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director.
However, she said the numbers are still concerning.
“One of our metrics that is a little concerning is that we’re seeing high test positivity,” she said. “Our test positivity from the last week, from Sunday-Saturday, was 11.4% which is much higher than the 5% that is our goal.”
Of the active cases, the Delta variant makes up 16 of them. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the B.117 variant, which was previously the dominant strain.
The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.
“The majority of new cases are in our unvaccinated population,” she said.
As of Monday morning, 15,412 Lyon county residents have received at least one dose of a vaccination. Of those people, 14,222 are completely vaccinated. People who are eligible for vaccines, those 12 and up, are at 50.05% completely vaccinated.
Millbern said in most cases, vaccinated people do not have to wear masks according to federal guidelines.
“It becomes important for those individuals who are not vaccinated to step up and put that mask on when in those public situations or with individuals who are not in their household,” she said. “It’s going to help protect them from getting COVID, but helps them prevent spreading the disease to someone else if they happen to be positive.”
At the Flint Hills Community Health Center, all three approved vaccines are available. The vaccines are also available through Newman Regional Health, pharmacies and other health care providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.