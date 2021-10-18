Two Emporia High doubles teams played at the 5A state tournament at the EHS Courts this weekend, although neither made it past the first day.
Lillee Frank and Kaitlyn Velasquez earned a first-round by and took on Nutter and Renfro of Salina Central in the second round, falling 6-3, 6-2. They then beat Devena and LeJeurne of Shawnee Heights before being eliminated by Karland and Calcara of St. James Academy 9-0.
Ashlynn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso dropped their first-round match to Tantem and Pappa of Andover 6-1, 6-3 and were likewise eliminated by Karland and Calcara 9-0.
