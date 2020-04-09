With stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines closing businesses to the public, Emporia First Fridays is finding new ways to celebrate the local art community.
EFF Organizers Kaila Mock and Joel Smith launched the Off-Road Art Walk — a weeklong celebration of the arts done entirely online — last week. From March 30 - April 3, art enthusiasts were invited to view new collections of local creations every day from the comfort of their own homes.
It was a way, Mock said, to help boost the art community while encouraging social distancing.
"When we made the announcement that the April Art Walk was going to be canceled, a lot of people expressed disappointment, naturally," Mock said. "We had some really cool things planned."
The Lyon County History Center had been scheduled to be April's Presenting Venue, with the Emporia State University Clay Guild's spring show taking center stage. That, along with a number of artists and musicians, made it even more disappointing.
"So, it took a few days of Joel and I being bummed out and trying to grasp everything that was going on with COVID-19," Mock said. "Then we just decided, 'Hey, there’s no reason why we can’t have artists submit images and then figure out a way to organize posting them on Facebook.'"
The format was relatively simple. Artists were asked to submit one image of their artwork along with a short artist statement, with businesses submitting their logos and a statement about their services, revised operating hours and more.
The submitted artwork was grouped into collections and then shared on Facebook under the sponsorship of a local business. The posts were made throughout the week at 5 p.m., and art walkers had until 9 p.m. each evening to like, share and comment on the collections to have their names entered into a drawing for prizes from sponsoring venues.
"At 9:30 p.m. on First Friday, when the Passport drawing would have normally taken place at Mulready’s Pub, we put the name of each artist who submitted work into a bowl and selected three winners to receive $50," Mock said. "This format worked really well because local businesses were able to be highlighted and get information out to the community, Art Walkers were able to view art from the comfort and safety of their homes and more artists were able to participate. We opted to only post on Facebook because Instagram has image formatting limitations. Venue sponsorship was free, unless a gift certificate was donated for a prize, and artist participation was free, as it always is."
Mock said she and Smith were adamant about including local small businesses, who are an important part of Emporia First Fridays. So, each collection was sponsored by a local business.
"We decided to call it the Off-Road Art Walk, because it’s off the road and onto your computer [or] phone," Mock said.
The virtual format attracted some new faces to the art walk — both in the form of creators and walkers. In all, 56 artists displayed their work during the Off-Road Art Walk — far more than a traditional walk can accommodate.
"One art walker told me she was really happy because a bad knee usually keeps her from making it around to see all of the artists," Mock said. "Several artists expressed that emailing one image and a short statement was delightfully easier than preparing for an in-person show. However, while there were a lot of positive comments and little conversations on Facebook, I think everyone really missed the face-to-face interaction that the Art Walk promotes."
With things unlikely to be back to normal by May, Mock said the next Off-Road Art Walk has already been scheduled for April 27 - May 1 on Facebook. Mock and Smith would like to see participation doubled.
Artwork can be submitted via email to emporiafirstfriday@gmail.com by including one image of your art and a short statement about yourself and the work submitted. You may also include links to your Facebook, Instagram or website. Entry is limited to residents of Emporia and those living within a 25-mile surrounding radius.
Emporia businesses interested in sponsoring collections should email emporiafirstfriday@gmail.com with your logo or photo of your business and anything you want the public to know about your services, hours and indicate if you would like to provide a mailable gift certificate as a prize ($10-$20 value).
"Don’t forget about EFF’s Sticker Competition with cash prizes going to the top three designs," Mock said. "The deadline has been extended to April 28 and winners will be announced on social media on May 1. Entry requirements can be found under the announcements tab on emporiafirstfriday.com. On a personal note — we really miss you all. We miss hugs and smiles and hearing laughter and conversations during the Art Walk. Please stay safe and wash those hands and we look forward to seeing everyone Art Walking in downtown Emporia, as soon as safely possible."
