Healthier Lyon County is offering several free COVID-19 drive-through tests during the remainder of November.
The testing will take place outside the Crosswinds building, 104 East 8th Ave. It will use a nasal swab for what's known as an antigen test. Healthier Lyon County notes that form of testing is not as accurate as a PCR test.
Testing is available through 4 p.m. Tuesday, then from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday and 3:00-5:30 p.m. Friday. It continues Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and next Tuesday from 10 a.m.4 p.m.
Appointments are not required, but they are preferred. To schedule a test, call 620-208-3218 or 620-341-7645.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.