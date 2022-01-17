The Madison-Virgil school board spent a long time discussing COVID-19 guidelines Monday night. But there was a catch.
“This could all change tomorrow,” Superintendent Stephen Jowers said.
Jowers revealed state Education Superintendent Randy Watson has called a Tuesday meeting of all superintendents across Kansas. So the rules about quarantines and testing could change again.
Jowers told the completely mask-free school board about several recent coronavirus adjustments from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Among things, the definition of “close contact” has changed. The old guideline was similar to the three-second rule in basketball. The clock restarts when a player leaves the free-throw lane. Now, every moment counts.
“Previously, it was being within six feet of the person for 10 consecutive minutes or more,” Jowers said. “It is now being within six feet of a person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.”
The school board voted unanimously to accept the state and county guidelines. But that doesn’t mean everyone liked them. A new member also expressed frustration with Greenwood County’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.
“I’m not OK to get my booster through the county, because they don’t want to just do one person,”
Jennifer Watts said. “They want a whole group of people. I find that very hard to swallow.”
As of Monday, KDHE numbers showed 31 students in USD 386 had received a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 15% of the total enrollment.
As part of the discussion, Jowers reviewed the state’s new emergency policy for substitute teachers. Licenses can be granted through Wednesday, June 1, cannot be renewed and are not valid statewide.
“The district has to approve them,” Jowers said. “If they want to work at (USD) 252 and here, they have to have both schools on their application before they turn it in.”
Jowers added the district is “pretty well staffed” at the moment. But he said several people in Madison have offered to serve, and the district would “find a way” to grant licenses to people who can’t afford the $50 licensing fee.
Jowers even invited local businesses to pay to have its staff serve as substitutes. He cited the example of Watermark Bank in suburban Oklahoma City. KWTV reported it’s paying employees to serve as substitutes two days a month, while covering their certification costs.
In other developments from Monday night’s USD 386 meeting:
- Jowers revealed Madison Elementary recently had a day with no water for two hours. The reason was a cracked pipe under the school kitchen.
- Watts and Ty Gaines took the oath of office as new board members.
- Todd Pyle was selected as the new board President, with Dallas Luthi serving as Vice President.
- Madison Elementary teacher Rochelle Butler was saluted for being “honorable mention” for the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s award for Excellence in Teaching.
- Madison will host the Greenwood County Spelling Bee Thursday, February 3.
- Madison will host a regional animal science seminar Wednesday-Thursday, March 23-24, including artificial insemination.
Read more about Monday night’s meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.