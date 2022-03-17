In another sign of a return to normalcy, the Lyon County Commission rescinded its local disaster declaration and public health order Thursday, a decision backed up by public health officials.
Emergency manager Jarrod Fell, public health administrator Renee Hively and public health officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga all affirmed it was their opinion that the move was appropriate at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oyenuga cited the county's low community transmission rate and low testing numbers. Hively reported that public health was aware of zero new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, although she acknowledged that the figure could be deceptive as a result of the availability of at-home testing.
Nevertheless, those statistics indicated that the county had reached a point where it could move forward.
“We’re at the level where it will be safe to rescind both the public health emergency declaration and the public health order,” Oyenuga said, adding that people should still continue to take precautions according to their personal preferences and needs.
Fell said that the local disaster declaration was no longer necessary because the county was “not competing for critical resources at this time.”
“While they did extend the projects for the emergency protective measures through public assistance, we did not utilize that,” he said. “We used the CARES Act money for that to take care of that, so that really has no impact on us right now.”
He explained that the commission could reinstate a public health order and a local disaster declaration at any time should that become necessary.
Hively said that the commission’s action didn’t mean that the pandemic was finally and completely over.
“I don’t think we’re done with COVID-19 by any means,” she said. “Obviously, we’re going to have to live with it … at some point. But again, individual responsibility: if you see that the numbers are going back up, then that’s the time to pull out all those toolbox strategies and implement them individually.”
Commissioners thanked Fell, Oyenuga and Hively for their assistance in guiding the county through the pandemic during the past two years.
“It’s been a long time,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “There is a little light at the end of the tunnel now. Thank you. I know our job’s frustrating but yours is on a whole different level.”
In other business, the commission passed a resolution to include Lyon County in the state’s legal action against the opioid industry. Assistant county counselor Mike Halleran said that this was an additional resolution required by the state attorney general’s office after the commission passed a similar one last year.
“This consolidates everybody’s claims against the opioid industry,” Halleran said. “In order to participate in the settlement, you have to follow their statutory guidance and in this case, that was passing the resolution saying that you will forego any independent lawsuits and you will meet the criteria that the legislature sets out.”
The resolution passed on Thursday details a minimum amount of damages that Lyon County believes it has or could sustain as a result of opioid abuse, which needed to be in excess of $500
“We haven’t made a claim; we’re not aware of that a claim is out there,” Halleran said. “This is simply setting the stage in the event we believe there is one.”
The commission also:
Approved the 2021 solid waste management plan.
Approved the annual payment of $46,155 for the licensing and maintenance of the county’s election equipment.
