A Lyon County agency will receive thousands of dollars in state aid to promote coronavirus vaccinations.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that TFI Family Services will get $4,066 in the first round of Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity (PAVE) grants. It is one of 10 agencies statewide receiving a grant.
A statement from Kelly's office said the grants are designed to reach “high-risk communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Those areas include rural locations, as well as racial and ethnic minority groups.
““The first round of PAVE grant funds will help our local organizations support their communities to beat this virus once and for all,” Kelly said.
The rules for PAVE say agencies may use grants for education campaigns, supplies at vaccination events and transportation assistance for patients. The money cannot be used for vaccine incentives.
TFI has offices across the state, but the Emporia office was singled out for the grant. Its main mission is as a child welfare agency, involved in everything from foster parenting and adoptions to counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.