It's not every day that a Republican endorses an article in the New York Times. But a legislator from Emporia is doing that, when it comes to the coronavirus.
State Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, recommended a recent article on the creation of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in a legislative newsletter published this weekend. The article has the title “Halting Progress and Happy Accidents.”
“Scientific advancements rarely are composed of giant leaps,” Schreiber wrote. “Rather, they are a combination of millions of tiny steps, a few stumbles and some false starts that result, many years or decades later, in something of great benefit.”
Schrieber noted that critics of the vaccines claim they were created too quickly “and, therefore, must be faulty or dangerous.” But he said “decades of research and testing” led to them.
Lyon County ranks 11th among 105 Kansas counties for COVID-19 vaccinations. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Friday that 59% of eligible residents have all the required shots. Chase County's vaccination rate stands at 47%.
Lyon County currently ranks fourth in the KDHE's report on COVID-19 response.
I'm glad to see Representative Schreiber on the right side of this conversation. I suspect the cost of being right, for him, will be reelection.
