The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local public health departments to set up temporary non-congregate housing in Lyon, Finney, Ford and Seward counties.
These facilities will be used to either quarantine individuals that may have been exposed, or to isolate individuals with laboratory-confirmed positive or presumptive-positive cases. More information is expected to addressed in an address from Gov. Laura Kelly at 2 p.m.
"We're working with [the Kansas Division of Emergency Management] and the state has been providing some resources," said Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said. "Nothing is finalized yet, but there are some of the necessary resources already in town, and a couple of places have been identified to do that."
With Wednesday’s numbers, Lyon County now has 158 cases of COVID-19 on record including 135 confirmed positive cases in the county and 22 presumptive positives.
The Gazette will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
