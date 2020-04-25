Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas in March.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous.
In the coming days, The Emporia Gazette will be speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is effecting their lives.
Today, The Gazette speaks with Angie Brockelman, owner of Rolling Hills Bar and Grill in Americus.
Q How has business been impacted by COVID-19 so far?
A “It’s a lot slower right now,” Rolling Hills Owner Angie Brockelman said. “Probably about 60 percent on most days, 50 on others, just depends.” “We do carryout. We deliver to a few people, but we don’t normally do that, because we don’t have the staff on for that.”
Q How has this impacted your staff?
A “They’re doing okay, actually. I am able to kind of keep the cooks busy. The patrons are awesome; they’re supporting my servers pretty good, so they’re getting by, and they’re sticking with us. Their hours have been cut, but they’re still doing pretty good.”
Q How is business morale?
A “It’s good. We still have a good time here.”
Q What are you doing to stay positive and hopeful?
A “We keep each other up. We laugh together. We’re like family around here. We keep each other pretty positive around here.”
Q Do you have a long-term plan?
A “Not really. We just take it day-by-day. We’re just ready to get our people back in here, so we can have a good time with them again. We really miss everybody a lot. That’s probably the hardest thing — being in here with an empty restaurant. Our guests, they become like family to us, too, so we really miss them a lot.”
Q What’s the best way for the community to support you?
A “Just keep ordering. Keep ordering and keep tipping my servers …. if you’re able to.” “That’s about all we can do right now.”
Q What adjustments have you had to make personally?
A “I’m still busy as ever. I always have tons of work to do. I have to pick up some of the slack, because I had to cut some hours here and there. I always stay busy, whether it’s cleaning something, ordering something, running to get something, cooking, serving, whatever I have to do to keep my doors open.”
Q Is there anything that you’ve learned?
A “I have learned that our customer base is awesome and they really do want to keep my doors open. I am so appreciative to them, and they’ve just been extremely supportive. You don’t realize how much they care about you until something like this happens.” “It makes me working my butt off worth it to keep my doors open for my customers. They’re all so appreciative, and I am, too.”
