A coronavirus cluster developed in recent days at an Emporia long term care facility, a new state report shows.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly update on virus exposure locations, issued Wednesday, shows Flint Hills Care and Rehab Center had five cases in the last 14 days.
The most recent COVID-19 case developed Saturday. The report did not specify if the cases involve residents, staff members or both.
The center’s social media page has no mention of any problems.
The center had no immediate comment, but asked The Gazette for questions by email about the situation which a corporate office would answer.
Flint Hills Care also had a COVID-19 cluster in July 2020. It affected 12 residents and six staff members. The facility has 45 beds.
Lyon County Public Health’s latest data shows 114 positive COVID-19 cases were identified last week. The total number during the pandemic is now 9,646.
While the county reports 105 coronavirus deaths, the KDHE puts the total at 110.
