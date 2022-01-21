Emporia is not included in a Kansas National Guard deployment to fight the coronavirus.
“Not at this time,” Newman Regional Health spokesperson McKenzie Cinelli said Friday when asked about possible additional personnel. Justin Ogleby with Lyon County Public Health had the same response.
Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement that 80 “nonmedical Soldiers and Airmen” will support state COVID-19 testing sites and help deliver personal protective equipment.
The statement did not announce exactly where the personnel are going. But the Sherman County Health Department disclosed Thursday that some will go to the Goodland area.
National Guard personnel served in Lyon County in a similar coronavirus support role in 2020. It led to a unit entering quarantine after a team member tested positive for the virus.
The statement from the Governor noted Kansas has seen 20,806 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, with 29 new deaths.
