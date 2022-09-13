Kansas COVID map - 9.13.22

Lyon County is highlighted on this Centers for Disease Control map of COVID-19 in Kansas. Lyon and Greenwood Counties both are in the orange zone for "high" risk, while Chase County's yellow indicate moderate risk.

 Courtesy CDC.gov

Lyon County is back in the orange zone, when it comes to coronavirus.

“Wear a mask indoors in public,” a statement from Lyon County Public health recommended Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.