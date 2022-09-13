Lyon County is back in the orange zone, when it comes to coronavirus.
“Wear a mask indoors in public,” a statement from Lyon County Public health recommended Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control reports Lyon County has 259.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. That is based on data compiled September 1-7.
But Greenwood County's case count is higher than Lyon's, at 351 per 100,000 people.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will update its coronavirus numbers Wednesday. The most recent report put Lyon County's case rate even higher, at 265.
As of Monday, Lyon County had 86 new cases in the previous seven days. At least one case has put a person in the hospital, as the CDC reports 4.7% of staffed in-patient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Local health officials advise residents to avoid contact with suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients, get tested if they have symptoms and stay current on COVID-19 medicines.
But this summer has shown that being “fully vaccinated, fully boosted” is not enough to keep the virus away. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden contracted the virus twice.
The KDHE reports 65% of eligible Lyon County residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 59.5% have completed a vaccine series. The completed shot rate is 68% among adults.
Free home coronavirus tests are available at CareArc, 420 West 15th Avenue. Office tests and vaccinations can be scheduled at PublicHealth.LyonCounty.org.
Lyon and Greenwood Counties are two of 13 Kansas counties currently in orange on the CDC's latest map, with a “high” rate of coronavirus. Chase County is rated yellow, for a “medium” rate.
The KDHE's latest map last Wednesday showed 86 counties with high rates, including Lyon County but not Chase County.
No one has died from coronavirus in Lyon County since October 2020.
