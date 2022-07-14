Coronavirus cases in Chase County are increasing. But the numbers remain small.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Chase County had four new cases last week. That was double the number two weeks earlier.
Two of last week's new cases involved people ages 75-84. Older people are considered to be especially at risk. The other two patients are younger than 35, with one of them a teenager.
New COVID-19 cases increased in Lyon County during most of June, but the trend may be reversing. The KDHE counted 53 new cases last week, which matched the number of the week before.
Three of the new Lyon County cases were in people older than 85, while another three were in children younger than five. The highest infection rate was in the 75-84 age group.
The Centers for Disease Control rates both Chase and Lyon Counties “low” for community spread.
When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, the KDHE reported 59.1% of eligible Lyon County residents have completed a full series. Yet only one-third of the people younger than 18 have all their shots.
In Chase County, 45.2% of eligible residents have a completed vaccine series. The KDHE revised that number downward from two weeks ago. The vaccination rate among people younger than 18 is 19.2%.
Bloomberg News reported Novavax Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine was cleared by U.S. regulators Thursday, giving Americans another tool against the virus as cases start to rise again.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s nod makes Novavax’s the first vaccine authorized for adults that mimics the protein that the coronavirus uses to enter cells.
The authorization gives unvaccinated adults “another option that meets the FDA’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in a statement.
