A home test for the coronavirus is under a recall, because it is barred from sale in the U.S. and could be a counterfeit.
The Food and Drug Administration announced the item named “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” in blue boxes is affected.
ACON Laboratories also produces the “Flowflex COVID -19 Antigen Home Test,” which is legal in this country and has emergency FDA approval.
The other test is authorized only for use in Europe and elsewhere. But an FDA statement warns it could provide inaccurate test results.
People who have the recalled test should dispose of it.
The federal government continues to offer free COVID-19 tests to all households. The number per households has increased from four to eight, because demand for them has been lower than expected.
Learn more about the free test at CovidTests.gov.
