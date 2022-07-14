The latest summer surge of coronavirus caught the Emporia Senior Center Thursday afternoon.
“We're shutting down,” a receptionist said when The Gazette called shortly before 4 p.m.
It probably was the last open day for a while. Center Director Ian Boyd announced a positive exposure to the virus was “affecting the entire staff.”
A request for more details from Boyd was not immediately returned. But in an "urgent" email, he encouraged anyone who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 to obtain a test for the virus.
Symptoms include a fever, fatigue or extreme exhaustion, shortness of breath, chest pain diarrhea and loss of appetite.
Free testing for the virus is available by appointment at CareArc, 420 West 15th Avenue; Healthier Lyon County, 104 East Eighth Avenue and Walgreens, 1502 Industrial Road.
The Lyon County Public Health website says people who test positive for COVID-19 “are under an order to isolate.” People who do not could be taken to court by the Health Department “to obtain an order to enforce the isolation in their home.”
Boyd hopes the center at 603 East 12th Avenue will be able to reopen next Wednesday. It was closed four times during 2021 for virus-related reasons.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Lyon County had 10 new coronavirus cases last week among people 65 and older. Three cases were in people at least 85 years old.
The KDHE rated most of Kansas, including Lyon and Chase Counties, “high” for virus cases during the week from July 2-8. Lyon County was shown with 56 new cases.
