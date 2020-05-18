Lyon County Public Health reported nine recoveries and five new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 368.
There are currently 62 active cases listed for Lyon County, with 303 recorded recoveries. One person is currently listed as inpatient at Newman Regional Health for COVID-19, however the local hospitalization number does not include Lyon County residents who are currently receiving treatment at tertiary hospitals.
Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 8,340 cases Monday, up by 454 from Friday — the last day the state reported data. Health officials also reported 173 deaths, while Johns Hopkins University reported 195.
The reports come as the state begins the slow reopening process of Gov. Laura Kelly’s phased reopening plan, with barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, gyms and fitness centers opening their doors in parts of the state Monday.
During Phase 1.5 of the Ad Astra Plan:
- Mass gatherings of more than 10 individuals continue to be prohibited;
- Nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may open, but only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-in;
- Fitness centers and health clubs may open, but in-person group classes may not occur and locker rooms must be closed except as necessary to use restroom facilities.
- In-person commencement or graduation ceremonies may occur with no more than 10 individuals in a room, gymnasium, or facility at one time as long as 6-foot social distancing is maintained. Outdoor drive-through graduation ceremonies during which no more than 10 individuals are in the same area outside of their vehicles at a time (i.e. school administration, graduate, family members, etc.) are allowed.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.
