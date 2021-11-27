Emporia and Chase County schools went to Thanksgiving break seeing a slow climb in COVID-19 cases.
The Emporia district’s online dashboard shows that 15 students tested positive for coronavirus in the week of Nov. 12-18. That’s up from three, 10 and 12 cases in the prior three weeks.
The latest numbers show nine cases among secondary students and six in elementary schools. The report does not specify which schools had the cases.
In addition, four district staff members had positive COVID-19 cases between Nov. 12-18. The weekly number among staff has been in the three-to-five range since early October.
The Emporia district had a student coronavirus peak of 22 cases around Labor Day.
Chase County Schools have seen more cases in November as well, with 15 in the week ending Monday and 16 the week before.
But Chase County has many more students in quarantine. The latest total was 95, or 28% of the district’s total enrollment.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified Northern Heights High School in USD 251 as a COVID-19 cluster Wednesday. That district’s online report showed 51 students in quarantine.
In contrast, Emporia schools had 10 students in home quarantine during the latest week. Another 16 were in a “modified test-to-learn” status.
Data for USD 252 is hard to find. The district’s COVID-19 online dashboards have not been updated since the first full week of January.
But a KDHE dashboard on every district in the state shows Southern Lyon County Schools had seven presumed cases of the virus between Nov. 6-19. It did not break down which schools had the cases.
The state data also shows 1,028 Emporia students are presumed to have received a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares with 85 in Southern Lyon County, 83 in North Lyon County and 44 in Chase County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.