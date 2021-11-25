Northern Heights High School is called a COVID-19 cluster spot in a new state report. And USD 251 had more than 50 students in quarantine.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that five coronavirus cases were identified at the high school over a 14-day period. The USD 251 website indicates the total is seven students, who all tested positive Monday, Nov. 15.
In addition, a Northern Heights staff member had a positive test on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
But a more recent case at North Lyon County Elementary School had a larger impact. One student tested positive last Friday, resulting in 21 students entering quarantine “due to close contact,” the district's online report said.
In all, as of Monday USD 251 counted 51 new students in quarantine. Three grade school students also tested positive for the virus, as did a support staff member on Monday.
North Lyon County schools have a “consent to test” policy, with parents authorizing COVID-19 checks by adults.
The new outbreak follows two months of practically clean sheets on weekly COVID-19 reports. Only one grade school student and one grad school staff member had tested positive since mid-September.
The North Lyon County school board voted in August to require masks aboard all school transportation, including buses, but not require them on students in classrooms. Then a COVID-19 outbreak around Labor Day put 74 students in quarantine, or 23% of the student body.
USD 251 did not call off classes because of the new outbreak. Arkansas City and Lansing schools extended Thanksgiving break this week to add “wellness days.”
North Lyon County schools are scheduled to resume instruction Monday.
(2) comments
Out of the 50 kids quarantined how many will end up positive?? My guess is 0. Will the health department post how many are positive from having to quarantine?? Are any of those positive kids hospitalized?? Quarantine is a joke! Lyon county is one of the only counties around that still make you 14 day quarantine instead of following KDHE and CDC of 10 day quarantine. They are the ones keeping kids out of school!
So much for "their own research" conducted by certain posters on this very site who decided children are immune from COVID-19.
USD 251 can't really adapt to this COVID cluster because the Legislature decided to defund public schools that move to online courses in reaction to COVID-19. Our representatives at work--placing our kids directly in harm's way.
