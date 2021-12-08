The North Lyon County school superintendent is ready to take on a weighty subject – as in weighted grading.
Robert Blair told the USD 251 Board of Education Wednesday night that the Site Council wants to consider weighted grading at Northern Heights High School for next school year. In prepared remarks, Blair said he hopes to have a committee come up with a plan for the board by next July.
The “EdGlossary” website says weighted grading allows students in some high schools to receive an advantage for strong scores in advanced courses.
“Without weighted grading, all assignments have an equal effect on the overall grade,” says HomeSchoolTracker.com.
The board also reviewed a Lyon County Public Health quarantine protocol for dealing with COVID-19.
Northern Heights was declared a coronavirus cluster by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during Thanksgiving week, after seven high school students tested positive and 51 students across the district were put in quarantine.
The number of new cases in USD 251 has dropped since then, to two students at North Lyon County Elementary last week and only one so far this week.
The board met on the day Alloy Construction of Wichita was scheduled to inspect the heating and air conditioning systems of every building in the district. Blair hopes a report on possible improvements will be ready in the next several days.
Meanwhile, Blair reported Koehn Construction began working on renovations to the Pre-School building last week. A separate report to the board said 24 families in the district are receiving preschool tuition assistance.
Wednesday night marked the final meeting for three outgoing board members. The terms of Tim Burton, Mitchell Maxfield and Tammie Reed are expiring.
Perry Petersen defeated Reed by one vote in a November election which required a recount. Josh Hamlin and Russ Heins will join him on the board in January.
Blair’s monthly “patron newsletter” noted that Burton left a farewell gift, by repairing and relocating the Northern Heights welcome and memorial sign.
People hoping to watch Wednesday night’s meeting on Facebook Live wound up frustrated, as the live stream never appeared. Instead, they could review a ceremony last week honoring John Price for more than 30 years of service as a school bus driver.
Welcome to the discussion.
