Question: If you lose your vaccine card how does someone get a replacement card?
Justin Ogleby, marketing manager with Flint Hills Community Health Center, says the center has received several calls along this line with the coronavirus.
“We've had people get vaccinated, put it in their pocket, and then have it go through the wash,” he said.
But the “real actual” vaccine card, Ogleby said, is online – kept on computers at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“I would go back to wherever they originally got vaccinated,” Ogleby said. If the shots were provided by a pharmacy, that office should have a record of it.
Failing that, Ogleby suggests calling the center's COVID-19 hotline at 620-342-4864, option 3.
“What we would do then is verify that they actually got vaccinated,” Ogleby said. The clinic keeps a record of vaccinations, tied to your name and birth date.
Ogleby said a new COVID-19 card would be created, to be either picked up at the center or mailed.
“It's super-easy,.” he said.
Ogleby added that Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations still are available from the center at 420 West 15th Avenue in Emporia. While people can walk in to obtain one, Ogleby recommends calling first to make an appointment to guard against a long wait.
