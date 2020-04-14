Newman Regional Health asked the community for help in filling the need for masks in March, asking locals who were able to sew to consider donating sewn face masks to help curb the nationwide shortage of masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unsurprisingly, Emporians have been stepping up to fill the need both for health care workers and the community as a whole.
"Over the last 2 - 3 weeks, the way that our community has come together has brought me to tears multiple times a day," McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development for Newman Regional Health, said. "All the ways people are coming together in this time of need is truly inspiring. And, to top it all off, they're having to be really creative in how they are helping because of these guidelines and safety protocols. It's very humbling and emotional to witness all of that, so I think it's really important for us as the hospital to thank the community for all of its support, because while there is still an urgent need for these masks, we have received an unbelievable amount of assistance."
And the need for masks continues to rise.
"Cloth fabric masks are still a need for us, in addition to the N95 mask covers that we have also asked the community to help with," Cinelli said. "Those N95 mask covers have to be made from a certain material, which is surgical drapes, and we at the hospital are providing that material for those community members who are interested in that."
With both types of masks being made by the public, Cinelli said the N95 masks are reserved for health care workers. The cloth masks — which need to be made of either 100 percent cotton or 100 percent flannel — are being provided for patients, because they do not meet CDC guidelines.
"What we are currently doing with those is, any outpatient who comes in at any point of entry, we are screening them and if they screen positive for any of the questions, then we provide them with one of those masks," she said. "If a patient comes in and they need to be seen for a sprained ankle, we do not give them a mask — unless they screen positive because they traveled or fit other criteria."
Should the guidelines change, Cinelli said the hospital will adjust its practices accordingly.
Flattening the Curve
While Lyon County's confirmed positives of COVID-19 have remained relatively flat in the last few days, Lyon County Public Health officials are warning against taking that as a sign that the curve has started to level out locally.
"It's not that we are seeing less people get tested," Verlin Conkle, Public Information Officer for Lyon County Public Health, said. "It's just that we haven't received the positive test confirmations back. That's due to the lab being behind in getting us those results. The CDC came out earlier this week and recommended that everyone wear cloth masks while out in public and doing their essential duties, and that's why; because with the backlog of tests, we truly don't have a good idea of exactly how many positive cases we have here."
Conkle said there were between 20 - 35 tests out awaiting confirmation at testing labs. There are other people in the community who are sick and awaiting testing supplies, and others who are sick but may not qualify for a test because of the strict factors involved due to test kit shortages.
That's why it's so important to wear a mask when out in public spaces, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
"Over 5 percent of people who acquire this disease are asymptomatic," Conkle said. "They don't realize they even have it. So, if they don't realize they have it, they think they are relatively OK. Maybe they think they're just a little bit tired, or it's an allergy thing, and it's actually COVID. They could be spreading this and have no idea. If you pair that with the fact that the health department hasn't been releasing any new positive cases, you could see how that could create a perfect storm for increased virus spread in our community."
Filling a need
Brittany Partridge is one of the many community members who started making masks — first for health care workers. Now, she has expanded into making masks for other members of the community, as well. Partridge, owner and stylist at Alter Image Salon, said with her business closed due to the statewide stay-at-home orders, she was feeling restless and wanted to do something to help.
"I saw on Facebook that someone asked if people could sew and I thought, 'Oh, this is perfect,' except I couldn't provide the supplies," she said.
Partridge reached out and explained that, because she was not bringing in any money at this time, she could not provide her own materials. Still, she would be happy to help put some masks together if materials were provided for her.
"That's how it started, and I provided about 75 masks for them," she said. "The CDC came out and recommended that everybody start wearing face masks, and that's when I put it out on Facebook. It costs me about $5 to make a mask and that covers just the supplies, so I don't have to buy them myself. That's where this all kind of blew up from, and now I'm making masks for individuals."
By the time she's finished with her current order, Partridge said she will have made more than 300 masks. It takes her about nine minutes to complete a mask, which she usually does about a dozen at a time. While she wouldn't consider herself an expert with her sewing machine before this project, Partridge said she has definitely seen some improvement.
"I'm definitely more proficient now than when I started," she said with a laugh.
Partridge said she has been following a CDC-recommended pattern for the masks, and she modifies it for sizes as needed.
"The only thing I've messed with is the ear pieces," she said. "I've had to use different materials like headbands and elastics, because those are hard to get ahold of right now."
Partridge said anyone who has the time and the skills to help should consider doing so. The need is there, and you will not be lacking for things to do. Still, supplies are getting difficult to come by in some instances and shipping costs may be high for some items.
"For people who want to do it, just go out and do it," she said. "It's really hard to get material right now because the supplies are getting really limited. My advice is to absolutely do it if you have the ability, but if you put it on Facebook, just be prepared to be busy."
How to help
Interested individuals can help by sewing face masks for patients out of fabric as well as by sewing covers for N95 masks for health care workers. There is an immediate need for both. Newman Regional Health needs approximately 1,021 N95 covers per week.
Cinelli said the hospital partnered with Emporia Main Street in order to provide a centralized location for material pickup and mask donations. Community members interested in picking up surgical drapes for mask construction should call 340-6430, or email main.street@emporia-kansas.gov prior to pick-up or drop-off to make arrangements. When arriving, they are instructed to use the clear garage door on Eighth Avenue, next to the butterfly mural.
"We will continue to have a need until we are no longer seeing a shortage of our personal protective equipment," Cinelli said, adding that the hospital had been scheduled to receive a shipment of masks this month. That shipment has now been pushed into May. "There's really no telling, even when we get to that first week of May, if it will be pushed even further. That really pushes us into even more of a shortage."
Anyone who would like to help, or has questions about sewing the masks, should contact Newman Regional Health Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer by calling 343-6800, extension 22525 or emailing dstorrer@newmanrh.org. Requirements for the mask and a preferred pattern can be found online at www.newmanrh.org/facemasks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.