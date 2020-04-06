A newly-formed group is working to make a difference in the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, through meals, music and worship.
Never Too Young — a Christian ministry presently unaffiliated with a single church — recently launched the “COVID-19 Can’t” project as a way to fill a need in the community in the face of layoffs, economic uncertainty and school closures.
Group Member Megan Allen said the group formed before the extent of the COVID-19 crisis had been fully realized in the United States. The group took part in a mission trip last month over spring break — right around the time the virus had first reached Kansas.
“Over Spring Break, we went on a mission trip to Texas and Mexico to minister to the refugees on the border,” she said. “It was such an impactful experience to see faces of hopelessness transformed by the message of hope in Jesus that we were able to bring to them. Through that shared experience and the desire to put action to our faith, we developed a common bond. Coming back to Emporia, we found ourselves returning to a very different community than we had left. It was shocking how so much had changed in the week we were gone.”
It was then that the ministry decided it wanted to do something to help ease the growing despair in the community, while following and respecting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.
“Never Too Young is actually going to be a ministry that reaches beyond our current situation with the coronavirus,” Allen said. “But, with the vision of serving in practical ways to fill real needs around us, we have decided to launch our first project called ‘COVID-19 Can’t.’ We fully support following all CDC guidelines and taking the pandemic seriously, but we want to take a stand against the discouragement, depression, hopelessness and fear that this has brought into so many lives. We wanted to utilize the different gifts within our group to do this.”
Allen said the members of Never Too Young have a number of talents, ranging from music and cooking and public speaking. While some members of the group have started recording music for worship videos and writing encouraging testimonies to share on social media, other members have put their cooking skills to good use.
“Some of us have administrative skills, experience in food delivery, and have cooked for large crowds before, so serving food seemed like an obvious way to reach out,” Allen said. “We realized that with the stay-at-home order issued and many in our own community on quarantine, delivery of these meals was a real need, as well. That — to our knowledge — was not being offered in the same way elsewhere.”
The meals are being prepared at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church kitchen, where Allen said several members of Never Too Young regularly attend services. The group prepared and delivered their first meals last week, hitting their maximum capacity of 120 people. Sign-ups for meals are taken online via a Google form which is posted to the group’s Facebook page. The link can be sent out to anyone with Internet access, and Allen encouraged people to fill the form out for the elderly or quarantined neighbors who may not have access to the Internet.
“Right now we are limited by resources and delivery drivers, and we are exploring options to expand both,” Allen said. “Our desire is to provide meals to as many as we possibly can in this crisis, but as of now it is based on first-come, first-served. That may also change as we continue to offer this service and as God provides.”
Allen said the group would welcome donations to help increase the number of meals that can be served each week.
“As a few of us are screen printers and designers, we are launching a small line of T-shirts with our project ‘COVID-19 Can’t,’” she said. “These shirts are designed to spread the message of hope and peace in hard times and can be viewed and purchased through our Facebook page and soon through our website. The profit from these shirts will be used to fund our outreach projects, and specifically right now, the ‘COVID-19 Can’t’ Meal Delivery Service.”
Donations can also be made directly to the group @nevertooyoung412 on Facebook.
Allen encouraged people to join in on the movement, too.
“We want to encourage people to check in to our Facebook page weekly for updates and a new theme of encouragement in line with something ‘COVID-19 Can’t’ steal from us,” she said. “[Last week] the theme was Hope and we shared several videos and posts in relation to hope in hardship. [This week] a new theme will be revealed on Monday morning. We would love for others to join us by sharing their encouraging moments on Facebook with the hashtag #covid19cant. We are also praying for our community in this unprecedented and difficult time.”
