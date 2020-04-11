The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced the temporary closure of Emporia's local gyms and recreation centers, but that does not mean there aren't a number of ways to stay fit in the comfort of your own home.
In fact, staying active is a great way to keep healthy — both physically and mentally — during this stressful situation.
"It's an absolute proven fact that exercise increases endorphins in our body — those 'good-feeling' hormones," Aaron Hammond, Emporia Recreation Center wellness supervisor, said. "Getting exercise makes you feel better, so it is really important for people to continue to move, to do something to get those endorphins flying. That way they don't get stuck in a rut."
It may seem impossible to get a good workout in with local gyms closed, but there are a number of household items that can be used to help with strength and resistance training.
"Nothing's impossible," Genesis Health Club Manager Brian Walburn said. "It may seem that way right now when you don't have your favorite gym to go to or your favorite equipment to use or your favorite people — but nothing's impossible. You may not have weights at home, but you have canned goods. Maybe you have some old milk jugs; those can be filled up to either 10 - 15 pounds to work with."
A one-gallon jug equals about 8 pounds when filled with water. Jugs can also be filled with sand to increase weight.
Walburn suggested making games out of it with your family, if you can, especially for parents who are home with kids who need to move. It's a good time to start new, healthy habits.
"I like to think that this is a time that the Lord has given us to be at home with our family," he said. "So if you do have kids or a significant other, to get out there and maybe play those games that you normally wouldn't with each other, and include some exercise with it. Me and my family, whether it's playing simple tag or doing other exercises outside, or playing kickball, there's a lot of things you can come up with that are fitness-oriented that's getting your family together. I think in these times we definitely need that, and we've definitely been missing that."
Even just getting outside for a walk or a jog on nicer days can be a game-changer in a lot of ways, Hammond said.
"We have been fortunate over the last couple of weeks to have some pretty good weather, and that provides us with an awesome opportunity to get outside and not actually be stuck in our house," he said. "For me, it's really just encouraging people to keep moving and not just staying in their house. It's very important for people not to feel that 'cabin fever' feeling."
With statewide stay-at-home orders in effect through April 19 and social distancing guidelines in place, Hammond recommends walking, jogging, biking or playing a round of disc golf at one of the many courses in town.
"Obviously disc golf is a huge part of our community, but a person can get a lot of steps in and they're being pretty active just by throwing discs," he said. "That's just awesome."
Emporia Fitness Manager Iva Shepherd said her gym is also trying to keep a number of free resources available on social media, including streaming workouts, tips and more. Emporia Fitness also has its own app where members are encouraged to stay active.
"We have a challenge going on right now, and it's really the easiest one I've ever done with them where all they have to do is get a workout in," she said. "Every time they get a workout in, it records it on the app and their names get put on a leaderboard and they get to see who did what on this day or this week. We have it going through the end of April right now, so that's something our members get to take advantage of."
The app also includes streaming access to a library of workouts.
"There's probably 200-plus workouts, roughly," Shepherd said. "That's the biggest thing we are doing for our members right now."
Shepherd said Emporia Fitness is not currently accepting new memberships, but encourages non-members to check out @emporiafitness on Facebook for links to free workouts and tips.
Hammond said some quick Google searches can turn up a wide array of workouts as well.
"Most of us these days have internet, and not only are we posting things almost daily, as far as some exercise videos, we're also doing the Pacer challenge, which is an opportunity for people to win some Main Street gift certificates from the Emporia Rec Center," he said.
The Pacer challenge is open to anyone to join, regardless of their membership status with the rec center. Participants earn points through physical activity such as workouts and steps each day that are logged on the Pacer app, available on Android and iOS. Hammond said local insurance agent Mike Alpers, of American Family Insurance, donated the money toward the prizes. Check out the Emporia Recreation Center on Facebook for more information on how to join the challenge and for other fitness tips.
Genesis is currently streaming a number of online classes that could be great way to burn some calories in the comfort of your own home.
"We are online with classes — everything from fitness to yoga to cycling," he said. "I think people would really go crazy if we didn't have our technology. You can log on to genesishealthclubs.com and we have so many options to keep you busy, so even though all of our clubs are shut down, we have a lot of offerings online."
Workouts are available both free on YouTube and on-demand for Genesis Health Club members. Visit www.genesishealthclubs.com for more information.
While doing a workout at home may not have the same energy or feel as going to the gym, Walburn said it was important to stay positive, both for yourself, but also for your family, friends and neighbors.
"You can't replicate the gym atmosphere, but we have to do what we have to do with what life puts in our way," Walburn said. "I hope everybody stays healthy and God bless everybody."
