A winter getaway to the Caribbean could mean a quarantine when you get home, to guard against coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends anyone traveling to Aruba from last Friday forward should quarantine, if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Fully” includes all booster shots.
Exceptions include unvaccinated people who have not developed the virus within the last 90 days.
It's not clear why KDHE singled out Aruba. The World Health Organization showed 1,909 confirmed COVID-19 cases there in the week ending last Monday. That number was down almost two-thirds from a peak at the turn of the new year.
People who take cruises still should quarantine after returning home, as should people who attend “mass gatherings of 500 or more where people do not social distance... and wear a mask,” a KDHE statement said.
Quarantine advisories were lifted Friday for new travel to other parts of the world. But anyone visiting New York state, Washington, DC, Isle of Man and San Marino between January 10-21 should isolate for at least five days after returning to Kansas.
The same recommendation applies to people who traveled to Andorra between Thursday, Dec. 16 and last Friday.
Lyon County counted at least 626 positive coronavirus cases since last Sunday. The overall death count from the pandemic is now 102.
