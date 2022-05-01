Along with a night of thunderstorms and a Saturday of gusty winds, an unexpected element entered the Dynamic Discs Open: coronavirus.
Four players withdrew from the Emporia event due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Disc Golf Pro Tour announced Saturday. One of them, Matt Orum, was in contention for the men's title at the time.
“Heartbreaking,” Orum said in a statement from the DGPT website. “I'm feeling fine and will now be taking safe actions for my health and that of all in the event.”
The tour had no COVID-19 posts in the middle of the final round Sunday afternoon.
The tour found out about two positive coronavirus tests after the second round Friday evening. Their symptoms were described as “mild to negligible.”
The DGPT identified the affected players Saturday as Colten Montgomery and Tristan Tanner.
“Kona Panis has also removed herself from the event out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.
“Although I came back negative, I woke up with a headache that never subsided,” Panis said on Instagram.
Panis could have proceeded. ”But knowing that I had been in contact with someone positive and that someone on my card was immunocompromised, I decided to drop,” she wrote.
Even though government Dr. Anthony Fauci declared this past week that the U.S. was “past the pandemic phase” of COVID-19, the tour keeps strict rules in place regarding the virus.
“Should a player test positive during an event, they will be required to DNF [did not finish] from the event,” the tour website says.
All players, volunteers and staff members must stay away from tour events for 10 days after a positive test.
“Over 50 players at the Dynamic Discs Open have been tested for COVID-19 and all but one are negative,” the Saturday statement said.
“Crazy how we've gone two years without getting it,” Panis wrote, and then all of a sudden I show up to my brand new sponsor's biggest event, only to sit it out.”
