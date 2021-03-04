Local artists have been hard at work creating and adapting to keep Emporia’s vibrant art community going amid the pandemic.
“I think the art community is flourishing,” said Emporia First Friday co-founder Kaila Mock. “Each month towards the end of the art walk, I run around and ask each artist how it went, if they sold some pieces, and I have yet to see any artist without a big, beaming smile on their face. Even if they only sell one piece or don’t make any sales, that face-to-face contact with the community is exhilarating and encouraging.”
In its fourth year, Emporia First Friday has been a haven for local artists and musicians from surrounding communities and an ever-growing list of presenting businesses wishing to serve as venues, since Mock and Joel Smith kicked off the first event in Nov. 2016.
When the pandemic hit Kansas in March 2020, Mock said she and Smith found themselves getting creative in order to continue supporting and recognizing the area’s art community. The monthly art walks, with a dedicated following, usually brings artists into local businesses to display their work. With shutdowns and social distancing requirements in place, Mock said they had to think outside of the box.
“Joel and I have done our very best to roll with all of the pandemic punches and continue to produce the art walk in one fashion or another,” Mock said. “In April and May of 2020 we held an ‘Off-Road art walk’ which was completely online via Facebook and Instagram. We asked artists to submit one image and a short statement about themselves and their submission.”
Instead of a downtown art walk, the virtual walk had collections of images online for a week, sponsored by local businesses. People could like, comment and share the art to have their names entered into a raffle to win a gift certificate from the sponsoring businesses. Passport Prizes were still drawn and artists were getting the chance to win some money.
“The Off-Road art walk was a success in that we were still getting community members’ eyes on local art, the artists were connecting with a new audience, more artists participated, local businesses continued to be involved and we were able to infuse a little bit of cash into the art community,” Mock said. “In June, we very cautiously held the first in-person art walk with eight venues. Most of the artists set up tables on the sidewalks to allow for better social distancing, and Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home donated enough little bottles of hand-sanitizer to spread around to all of the venues. It was a success! Enough people came out to make it worthwhile, but not so many that it was scary and made people nervous.”
But, not all of EFF’s regular artists have not been comfortable in coming back to participate for in-person events just yet. For a self-described “people person” like Dave Leiker, the pandemic forced an almost overnight shift in plans for the freelance photographer.
Before March 2020, Leiker hadn’t planned on much free time. Then, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lyon County and soon Leiker found himself turning down opportunity after opportunity in the name of health and safety for the better part of 12 months.
“It feels like everything kind of changed overnight when things went into lock down, especially for someone like me, who tends to be a more people-oriented photographer,” Leiker said. “We just have to take care of each other, especially right now.”
The photographer, known for his equally powerful portraits and landscapes, said he felt a responsibility to keep himself and his community safe. Bookings were canceled, jobs were turned down.
Leiker’s studio, located at 330 Commercial St., has been strangely empty of visitors for almost a year.
“I can’t really open up a studio to my friends or people I would normally want to,” Leiker said. “I really can’t work as comfortably with people right now.”
But, the time has also given him a chance to explore new elements of his craft. After going through phases of photographing scenes of decay and growth, Leiker has experimented with both in a pandemic still life series.
“Right now I’m exploring alternate ways of doing landscapes,” he said. “I think it really comes down to the way you use a camera, so I’ve been looking for alternate ways for framing and capturing things when I go out. One of the things that we have to struggle with as photographers is trying to have that feelings of human vision and emotion expressed through a mechanical device like that. It’s a profoundly different thing.”
Leiker isn’t the only local artist adapting to and growing as a result of COVID-19’s markedly changing landscape.
Hank Osterhout, who founded Kansas Free for Arts in 2014 with Megan O’Brien, said the pandemic has spurred a effort to refocus and revive KFFA this year. KFFA’s studio, located at 7 E. 7th Ave., closed in January.
“We haven’t been able to ethically keep it open,” Osterhout said. “We thought of different ways to actually operate safely, and just being that we’re a community art studio, and the whole idea is to bring people in and have them get their hands all over our materials and use stuff, pulling paints and pencil and paper and everything off of the shelves — it just kind of seemed like in order for us to actually be able to do things safely and comply with health standards — the time and effort and cost that it would have taken us didn’t really match what we have gotten out of it.”
The space was small. With social distancing guidelines, Osterhout said it would have been difficult to have more than four to six people in there at a time. Typically he would be there with his children tagging along.
“Generally, we have two people working, and most of the time, one of those people is me, which also means I have a couple of kids with me, so we’re already at capacity with just people that would be work in the studio,” he said.
Since the space was a rental, and KFFA has a mission to enhance the arts and music scene in a broader way, Osterhout said it made sense to let the rental go and start the search for a larger, more permanent home.
The organization is actively looking for a space.
“We’d always talked about doing rentable, individual private studio spaces, which would be a fantastic asset to have in this kind of time,” he said. “So, we’re in this reimagining stage. We don’t want to lose the momentum that we have been building in the creation of the organization. We’re in this period of reaching out to everyone who has been involved in our programming, whether they’re patrons or whether they’re supporters or interns, and just kind of collecting data and ideas. The board has been very helpful and instrumental in helping us move things along.”
KFFA was the organization behind the Halfway to Everywhere music and arts festival that kicked off in 2019. The second year was canceled due to COVID-19, but Osterhout is looking forward to bringing live music and events back to Emporia.
“That was the biggest heartbreak of 2020,” he said. “I had such a killer line up. I always felt like the 2019 event was just a miracle event that we pulled it off. It was under-funded, we had way too few resources to actually do what we needed to do, but somehow we still managed to make this event smoothly with very few hurdles during the day.”
Osterhout had planned for an even bigger festival in 2020. Canceling the event until conditions were safer turned out to be the best option. All of the artists that Osterhout had gotten for the event are still committed.
“I had had this great big momentous ball rolling that I was hitching my horse to,” he said. “But again, the silver lining is I didn’t have to roll the dice and spend $100,000 on an event that wasn’t gonna work, and all of the vendors and all of the volunteers and bands and everybody that was gonna be a part of it are still on the hook, I still have them.”
Leiker said he’s looking forward to those large arts and music events coming back, which he feels bring an tremendous amount of value to the community. Events like Emporia First Friday are a great way, he said, to support local artists directly and keep them encouraged through the creative process.
Mock agreed, noting that the pandemic has even brought a bigger demand for local art from a consumer standpoint.
“I have certainly observed an uptick in people buying local art not only for themselves to enjoy, but also as gifts for family and friends, which I think the face-to-face contact at the First Friday art walk encourages as well,” Mock said. “If you can give someone a small painting and also be able to tell them a little bit about meeting that artist and an anecdote about the creation of the painting, that is so much more meaningful than picking out an impersonal thing at ‘insert big box store name here.’
“I think the pandemic has really forced people to focus on small connections and interactions with people inside their community and has placed higher value on those connections than the satisfaction of saving $20 by getting something that is made cheaply in some abstract place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.