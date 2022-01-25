Could traces of COVID-19 be lurking in wastewater on local rivers?
It’s a question that scientists around the country are asking and checking. But right now, Emporia is not.
“Medical teams can test the wastewater,” city Public Works director Dean Grant said Monday. “They might come to the wastewater plant and have samples... but we haven’t even had any of that.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was interested in the question from the start of the pandemic. But the omicron variant disrupted what appeared to be a promising lead in measuring the virus.
“It moves through so fast. The data that we’ve seen lately bounces up and down a lot,” Kansas Bureau of Water director Thomas Stiles said Monday.
Some scientists have suggested testing wastewater to measure how much coronavirus is spreading in a community.
The KDHE announced a partnership with the University of Kansas School of Engineering in May 2020 to trace coronavirus in local water supplies.
“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack,” associate vice chancellor of engineering Belinda Sturm admitted at the time.
The experiment eventually expanded to more than 20 Kansas locations. Stiles said scientists found the genetic material for COVID-19 in many of those towns.
For a while, it appeared the wastewater samples revealed coronavirus increases one week before case numbers and hospitalizations increased. But Stiles said more recent variants have been “a little more noisy” for reaching strong conclusions.
“That hasn’t come through as well as we had hoped,” Stiles said. “Its usefulness... remains very speculative and unreliable.”
He explained it takes time for scientists to collect and analyze samples. And with the sudden spread of omicron, Stiles said, “it hasn’t provided the early warning system that we thought we had.”
Stiles added the KDHE sample project may end this coming summer, because of the extra burden it places on local facilities. But a scientist in Lawrence said Monday that the research is “really beginning to take off,” and likely to continue.
“We have colleagues trying to measure the amount of flu in wastewater,” assistant professor Justin Hutchison said. “Previous, to this, there were efforts in Israel to measure the amount of polio in wastewater.”
The basic idea behind the research isn’t wrong, because wastewater can uncover all sorts of things.
“We know that they’re present in drinking water,” Grant said. But he added the traces are “super, super, super, super low.
“That’s why there’s been a big push over the last handful of years to make sure that you’re not flushing your drugs,” Grant said.
But traces of prescriptions also can be in human waste, although in a more diluted form. And as Grant put it, “Everyone’s wastewater becomes someone else’s drinking water later on.”
The city website says Emporia’s Wastewater Treatment Plant handles about four million gallons of sewage each day. That moves down the Cottonwood and Neosho Rivers toward Chanute and northeast Oklahoma.
So does all this mean people can ingest the virus through the water they drink?
“Absolutely not,” Stiles said. “It’s always been a respiratory transmission... just like the flu, just like a cold, except it’s much more transmissible and severe.”
He noted water treatment plants like the one in Emporia use “extremely effective” disinfection to stop any risk of transmission.
Stiles added the remnants of coronavirus only last in wastewater for one to two hours.
“It’s very fragile in the open environment,” Stiles said.
