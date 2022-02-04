The Emporia Gazette
The effort to provide free coronavirus tests is expanding for people on Medicare.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that free over-the-counter tests will be available to both Medicare and Medicare Advantage enrollees in early spring. An exact date was not announced.
“There are a number of issues that have made it difficult to cover and pay for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests,” a government statement admitted.
In the meantime, all U.S. residents can order four free tests through the government website CovidTests.gov. The Biden administration estimates 60 million people have ordered them so far.
The Clint Bowyer Community Building in Emporia became a state mass testing site this week. But it was closed Thursday, due to the winter storm.
The Flint Hills Community Health Center continues to offer tests by appointment.
