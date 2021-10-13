Lyon County Crimestoppers is seeking suspects who stole portable hydraulic corral components.
A statement issued Tuesday said two thefts occurred in the area of Road 370 and Road X, in rural northeast Lyon County. The missing components include solar powered batteries, hoses and wiring.
Crimestoppers did not disclose when the thefts occurred.
Information leading to an arrest or the recovery of the components could bring a cash reward as high as $1,000. Anonymous tips are taken at 620-342-2273, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 smartphone app.
