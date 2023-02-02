The U.S. House voted Wednesday to declare the coronavirus pandemic “over.” But a state agency reported Greenwood and Lyon Counties still have high rates of COVID-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Lyon County had 57 new confirmed cases in the week ending last Friday. That was up from 50 in the preceding week, or an incidence rate of 171.7 per 100,000 people.
Greenwood County had 18 new cases, making its incidence rate jump to 300.9 per 100,000. Chase County reported only one new case, with its spread considered “moderate” at 37.8 per 100,000.
In Washington, the House vote was 220-210 along party lines to approve a resolution called “The Pandemic Is Over Act.” It would end the public health emergency declared three years ago this week as the pandemic began.
“President Biden said it himself back in September – the pandemic is over,” Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kansas, said in a statement. “If he truly believes that, then we must end the national emergency,”
The President made his comment last year on CBS's “60 Minutes.” Aides said this week that he plans to let the COVID-19 health emergency expire in May.
Rep. Jake LaTurner, who represents the Emporia area, joined Republicans in voting for the resolution.
The latest KDHE report indicated Lyon County's virus spike may be easing. The seven-day rolling average of new cases peaked at 9.7 on Wednesday, January 25, but was down to 4.6 Tuesday.
The state database also shows Chase County had a death from COVID-19 Saturday, January 14. It was the third in a 12-month span. Lyon County recorded 28 virus-related deaths during 2022.
The coronavirus death count across Kansas as of Thursday was 9,969.
Emergency room visits in the Emporia area for viruses were very low last week. None were for flu, he KDHE reports, while 2.5% of them were for coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.