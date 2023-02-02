COVID incidence map - 2.2.23

Greenwood and Lyon are in top-level orange with a "high" incidence rate of COVID-19 on this state map. Chase County is in the second-lowest area, "moderate."

 Courtesy KDHE

The U.S. House voted Wednesday to declare the coronavirus pandemic “over.” But a state agency reported Greenwood and Lyon Counties still have high rates of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Lyon County had 57 new confirmed cases in the week ending last Friday. That was up from 50 in the preceding week, or an incidence rate of 171.7 per 100,000 people.

