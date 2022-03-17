They're the words many people have waited to hear: “We are back to normal.”
But then, Granada Theatre Director Rebeca Herrera hedged a bit. “I don't know if you can say back to normal.”
The theatre took at least big step in that direction Thursday, announcing that masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations no longer will be required at its events. Well, at most events.
“If an artist were to say that they still want us to have our non-vaccinated patrons wear a mask, we are going to require them,” Herrera said. “It's going to be based on the artist.”
But all current performances scheduled for the Granada have artists' approval to be mask-free, Herrera added. The first one under the revised policy will be the Ryan Daniel and Mountain Deer Revival concert Friday night.
“We are still doing the PPE, hand sanitizer,” Herrera said. The theatre still be disinfected carefully as well.
Two years of what Herrera called “weird” conditions with COVID-19 had a major impact on the theatre financially.
“Thousands of dollars,” Herrera said in a broad estimate. “From having to use only five percent of our theatre due to capacity limitations to canceled shows to reimbursements and refunds.”
Lyon County Public Health has counted no more than two positive tests for COVID-19 per day since Friday, March 4.
But because the coronavirus has not disappeared, the theatre issued an unusual disclaimer in its Thursday statement announcing the change.
“There is a risk of being with unvaccinated people and the Granada cannot guarantee or ensure that a patron might be infectious and enter the Theatre,” it said. “All patrons are attending at their own individual risk.”
Herrera noted the Granada was holding a “flash sale” Thursday afternoon with five-dollar tickets for the Friday night concert.
The biggest upcoming name on the Granada schedule is country singer Lorrie Morgan on Saturday, May 14.
