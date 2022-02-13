A Lyon County court hearing this week will consider whether Flint Hills Technical College is discriminating against nursing students with religious objections to the coronavirus vaccine.
Molly Ellis filed a lawsuit against the college and Nursing Director Kim McNeese Wednesday, February 2. It claims Ellis was barred from doing clinical training at Newman Regional Health for religious reasons.
Ellis entered the FHTC nursing program last August. Her lawsuit claims the college has an agreement with NRH that bars discrimination against applicants on the basis of “race sex, color, creed, age, or national origin.”
“Notably absent... was any promise by Newman not to discriminate against Flint Hills nursing students on the basis of religion,” the suit says.
The lawsuit adds that NRH allows other employees to be exempt from a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. But NRH is not a defendant in the suit.
The lawsuit says Ellis's “sincere religious beliefs compel her to refuse the so-called COVID-19 vaccine (and) booster injections for various reasons.”
The brief does not say what religious group Ellis follows. But it claims the medicines are “created from the use of aborted babies' fetal tissue.”
The Centers for Disease Control website claims otherwise.
“COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients like preservatives, tissues (like aborted fetal cells)...,” a page on “myths and facts” about the vaccines says.
The lawsuit adds that FHTC did not allow Ellis to switch her clinical work to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, which has a religious exemption clause.
College President Caron Daugherty responded to the lawsuit in a short email Sunday afternoon.
"FHTC has filed responsive pleadings and believes it most appropriate for the courts to rule before making further comment," she wrote.
A voicemail message left for Ellis's attorney Sunday was not immediately returned. Nor was an email submitted to NRH seeking a comment on the case.
The court hearing before Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NOTE; This story has been updated for comment from the college.
