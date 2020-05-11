Lyon County Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 new recoveries Monday afternoon.
There have been 348 cases in Lyon County since March, including 299 test positives and 47 probable positives and two deaths.
The report comes after Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he is reviewing whether it's constitutional for people who violate Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's orders restricting business activities to face criminal charges. His office said the GOP district attorney in Reno County in south-central Kansas asked him for a legal opinion.
Schmidt's announcement came a day after two business owners in Linn County in eastern Kansas filed a federal lawsuit against the county, its county commission and its health director. They are challenging a May 1 order from the health director requiring businesses to compile information on who visits their premises so the local health department can use it to trace the contacts of infected people.
"It's just as important now, perhaps more so, to follow the rule of law and respect our constitutional rights," said Sam MacRoberts, litigation director for the Kansas Justice Institute, which is representing the Linn County business owners. "The government does not get a free pass, even during a pandemic."
Kelly lifted a statewide stay-at-home order last week but plans to keep some restrictions in place at least until June 15.
She is allowing local officials to impose tougher rules. She's faced criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature for not reopening the economy quickly enough, and some GOP lawmaker want to curb the governor's power in emergencies.
"It's partly pent-up frustration," Kelly said during a Statehouse news conference Monday. "Everybody is getting some coronavirus fatigue here."
The state health department reported that confirmed and probable coronavirus cases increased Monday to 7,116, up 615 since Friday. The department reported an additional six COVID-19-related deaths, up 4 percent since Friday, for a total of 158 since early March.
The number of coronavirus cases it thought to be higher because of limited testing, particularly early in the state's outbreak, and because people can be infected without feeling ill. Also, Johns Hopkins University on Monday reported 175 deaths for the state.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Kelly has left it to local law enforcement officials to determine whether people violating her executive orders face fines, citations or arrest.
Schmidt said Monday that the Legislature determines what constitutes a crime, not the governor, and the Kansas Supreme Court has never ruled on whether that power can be delegated to the governor in an emergency.
"Schmidt said Monday that the Legislature determines what constitutes a crime, not the governor, and the Kansas Supreme Court has never ruled on whether that power can be delegated to the governor in an emergency." per this article.
The Attorney General is supposed to have a decision on this by next Monday. The Governor went bat-poop crazy with executive orders issuing 27 of them during the "pandemic". But, look at KS, and especially Lyon County, did the stay-at-home make a difference? Now, the county looks like crap as more are diagnosed with tests that are highly inaccurate, but it does bring in funding, so to heck with the rights of the people, NOT! We are talking about a virus that has a death rate of 1/10th of a percent at this point, less than the seasonal influenza (with the seasonal flu cases weren't federally funded, so maybe that kept the numbers down?). Please avoid the politics and look at the science. UnConstitutional Kelly got 1/3 of her funding from out-of-state special interest groups, and has signed many executive orders that override the will of the people. Remember her on election day 2022, and put her int he unemployment line. Also, watch for those her support her draconian rule, and put them in the unemployment line with her!
